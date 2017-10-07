LISTEN: Hammy goes wild after Cleveland's miracle win

Progressive Field erupted with cheers after Lindor's home run. (AP Photo/Phil Long).

Cleveland sports fans are spending Saturday morning replaying the big plays from the game last night, the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings.

No one was more excited watching the game than broadcaster Tom Hamilton.

There were many great Hammy calls from the game on Friday night.

Here's Hamilton's call of Francisco Lindor's grand slam:

Here's Hamilton's call of the walk-off single from Yan Gomes:

How about some Tom Hamilton mixed with the Titanic music:

YAN GOMES WALK OFF + TOM HAMILTON + TITANIC MUSIC



DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES pic.twitter.com/snrXpJOZ9O — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) October 7, 2017

