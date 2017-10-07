Man killed in work-zone accident, three construction workers injured

Three construction workers were hurt in the crash. (Source: Stow Police)

Stow Police say that a man was killed when he crashed his car inside a construction zone early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of State Route 8, just north of Graham Road around 5:30 am.

A car struck an occupied construction vehicle that was in the closed left lanes performing striping on the new pavement.

The driver of the car, who has not yet been identified, was killed at the scene.

Three construction workers were hurt in the crash. One was transported to the hospital after being thrown from the back of the vehicle. Their condition is unknown. Two workers were treated and released at the scene.

The Summit Metro Crash Response Team is assisting with the investigation.

