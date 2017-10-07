Semi overturns on I-90 exit ramp - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Semi overturns on I-90 exit ramp

A semi has overturned on Danford Court, near the Superior exit from I-90 eastbound. 

The crash happened around 11:30 am. The semi's driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries. 

The ramp to Danford Court and E. 30th street is closed. 

HAZMAT has been called to help clean-up leaking fuel. 

