Semi overturns on I-90 exit ramp

HAZMAT has been called to assist with leaking fuel. (Source: Bob Gartity)

A semi has overturned on Danford Court, near the Superior exit from I-90 eastbound.

The crash happened around 11:30 am. The semi's driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with minor injuries.

The ramp to Danford Court and E. 30th street is closed.

HAZMAT has been called to help clean-up leaking fuel.

Check back with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.