Ohio State vs. Maryland : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The game on Saturday is the homecoming game for the Buckeyes.(Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play in their sixth game of the season against Maryland at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The game on Saturday is the homecoming game for the Buckeyes. This will be the 200th game as a head coach for Urban Meyer.

TV Channel: FOX

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Odds: Ohio State -30.5, 60 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

