Indians vs. Yankees: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Indians will try to complete a sweep against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series on Sunday.

The Indians are up 2-0 in the best of five series after the most wild baseball game of 2017 on Friday.

HEART STOPPING FINISH: Indians defeat Yankees in extra innings

Cleveland won the game 9-8 in 13 innings, at one point the Indians were down five runs.

This is the first time New York has been in the ALDS since 2012.

TV Channel: FS1

Radio: WTAM

Stream: MLB POSTSEASON TV

Announcers: Matt Vasgersian and John Smoltz

Odds: Cleveland -115, 8 runs

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

