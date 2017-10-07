Browns vs. Jets: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season as they face off against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Jets are 2-2 on the year. Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to make his debut on Sunday.

TV Channel: FOX

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Sam Rosen, Ronde Barber, Kristina Pink

Odds: PK, 40 points

