Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion won't start game 3

Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion won't start game three against the New York Yankees, but he might play in the game.

According to the Indians Twitter post, he is feeling much better.

The designated hitter left game two of the American League Division Series after he sprained his right ankle.

Update on EE from Terry:



Feeling much better. Likely won't start tomorrow, but hasn't been ruled out from appearing in the game. pic.twitter.com/7eWwOWNDff — AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 7, 2017

The injury happened in the bottom of the first inning.

La terrible lesión de Edwin Encarnación pic.twitter.com/irwVPDY1rZ — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) October 6, 2017

Encarnacion was heading to third base during a Jay Bruce line drive, but had to return to second.

As Encarnacion headed back to the bag, he rolled his ankle.

While leaving the field Encarnacion could not put any weight on his right foot.

Cleveland 19 sports photographer Dan Wagner saw Encarnacion leaving the tunnel with his ankle in a boot, he was using crutches for support.

