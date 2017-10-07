Foul play suspected in death of baby girl in Conneaut

The death of a one year old girl in Conneaut is under investigation.

Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator Keith Stewart says that "foul play" is suspected in the death of the girl who was found in cardiac arrest at a home overnight Saturday in the 500-block of Clark Street. An apartment building is at that location.

Conneaut Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating. Stewart says he was called to the UH Medical Center Conneaut around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, October 7th, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The baby's body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed and preliminary results won't be available until sometime next week.

