7 great photos from the Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge

An estimated 9,000 people enjoyed the beautiful Saturday sunshine by feasting on great eats at the Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge in Westlake.

Twenty-two food trucks lined the main street at Crocker Park.

“It’s the largest in Ohio. The most food trucks in one area in the state of Ohio," Vice President of Commercial Operations at Crocker Park Tina Roberts said.

But it’s not just about sweet and savory treats.

This is serious business.

The food truck chefs are vying to win one of the coveted Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge Trophies.

Categories range from Best on a Bun, to Best in a Wrap, Best Through a Straw, and Happiest Ending, to name a few.

Cleveland 19’s Chris Tanaka and Nichole Vrsansky were part of the celebrity judging panel.

Here is a list of winners from the challenge:

