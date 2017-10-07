Hundreds attend Love Hope Cure Gala to benefit Elise's Corner

Hundreds got together in Akron on Friday for the Love Hope Cure Gala to benefit Elise's Corner.. (Source WOIO)

Hundreds got together in Akron on Friday for the Love Hope Cure Gala to benefit Elise's Corner.

This is a charity named after a brave 6-year-old batting Alexander Disease.

Elise Bonsky was diagnosed with the terminal neurological disease three years ago.

The fundraiser will help doctors eventually find a cure for Elise and others battling the disease.

Elise's Corner has raised more than $500,000 for researchers.

