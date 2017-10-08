Road rage victim tells story of how police standoff started in Tremont

A woman we will only identify as Chyenne is speaking out.

She says it's hard to believe all that's happened in the last 24 hours.

"The first thing that ran through my head was, you see this on TV all the time, but who expects it to happen to them?" she said.

Chyenne says she was driving for Lyft Friday afternoon and dropping fans off to the Tribe game when she noticed a man in a maroon car driving aggressively on the Lorain-Carneigie Bridge. She says the male driver flipped her off and seemed angry with her, even though they were strangers.

"Next thing I know when I look back, he's got a gun out the window and is pointing it right at my car and had he fired, he would've shot me head-on, like straight in the head," she said.

She called 911 and kept her eyes on him. She tells me things got hectic when police got to the scene and spotted him.

"As officers approached the vehicle a male exited the vehicle and then took off running on us. The officers were in foot pursuit of that male and chased the male down a hill, through some thick brush. At that time some shots were exchanged between the male and one of our officers and the officers withdrew, call for more cars, called for assistance and set - up a perimeter on that area," said Chief Calvin Williams, Cleveland Police.

The suspect got away and a manhunt, then standoff started when they located him. SWAT, helicopters and K-9s swarmed the Tremont neighborhood as they tried to get him to surrender.

Police blocked streets and as Chyenne stood in the middle of it all, she saw something.

"That's when I noticed he had an infant in the backseat of his car," she said.

The infant that was in the suspect's car has been turned over the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

"Watch Live: Cleveland Police searching Tremont neighborhood for active shooterhttps://t.co/QI6lbyic5E" I'm here on scene now with latest pic.twitter.com/zRqgMi5I08 — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) October 6, 2017

Police arrested the man, 20-year-old Derrick Lamar Anderson. Chyenne says she's relieved that no one was hurt and she hopes he gets some help so that he can be a better person and father.

Chyenne says, "Maybe this will change his life where when he gets out, he can see his child again because a little girl needs her daddy too."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.