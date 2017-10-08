Local bowling alley holding fundraiser for Puerto Rico

The tournament is next Thursday at Hi and Dry in Tremont. (Source: WOIO)

A Tremont neighborhood bar and bowling alley will be hosting a "Bowling for Puerto Rico" tournament next week to help victims of Hurricane Maria.

The tournament is set for Thursday, Oct. 12th at Hi and Dry on Professor Avenue in Cleveland.

They are asking patrons to bring in supplies, including:

Non-Perishable food

Diapers and baby wipes

batteries and solar charges

bug spray

flashlights

The tournament will consist of 16 teams of two, and the cost is $25 a person. All the money raised will be going directly to relief efforts. There will also be raffle prizes.

The supplies will be sent to the city of Juncos, to the Casa de Todos, a children's home run by Catholic nuns. Their survival is based solely on donations.

The event runs from 6-9pm. For more information visit their Facebook event page HERE.

