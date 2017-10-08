Schwab's thoughts ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS

It sure feels like the Indians should sweep this series, but it sure felt like the Yankees would win Game 2 after they took an 8-3 lead. They'll have to play to sort it out.

Both teams could use some length out of their starters.

The day off on Saturday helped rest the bullpens, but they still threw a lot on Friday New York's has been leaned on twice recently, the Tuesday game in Minnesota was the first.

But the Yankees also do not have the luxury of giving their starter some rope Sunday night.

Their backs are to the wall. Terry Francona is more likely to let Carlos Carrasco try to figure things out if he gets in trouble, Joe Girardi probably can't do that with Masahjro Tanaka.

Tanaka is a much better pitcher here in New York. His ERA is 3.22 home vs. 6.48 on the road. Carrasco happens to be better on the road too, but his ERA 3.99/2.65 road/home split is less dramatic.

I am most interested to see how Girardi handles it if Tanaka gets in trouble early. Can he afford to go to that heavily taxed bullpen? Can he afford not to? We'll see.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.