3 police officers hurt after truck slams into cruiser

Cleveland Police say three police officers had minor injuries after a man driving a truck drove into a police car.

The crash happened around 2 am in the area of Euclid Avenue and Torbenson Drive on the city's east side.

A police cruiser was parked in the westbound lanes of Euclid Avenue at Wickford Avenue with emergency lights to close the street while police were investigating an earlier crash.

That's when a pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Michael T. Williams slammed into the cruiser. Both vehicles rotated and struck again before coming to rest.

Williams appeared to be intoxicated, got out of the truck and "became combative" according to a police spokesperson. He actively resisted arrest and attacked the officers on scene.

The female police officer that was inside the cruiser was taken to University Hospitals to be treated for a concussion. She has been released from the hospital. The other officers reported minor injuries. Williams was not injured.

