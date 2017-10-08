VP Mike Pence leaves Colts game after football players kneel - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

VP Mike Pence leaves Colts game after football players kneel

VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Major General Courtney P. Carr stand for the singing of the National Anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium before the start of the Colts game against the 49ers prior to leaving. (Source: White House photo by Myles Cullen) VP Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Major General Courtney P. Carr stand for the singing of the National Anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium before the start of the Colts game against the 49ers prior to leaving. (Source: White House photo by Myles Cullen)
VP Mike Pence in Cleveland, June 2017. (Source: WOIO) VP Mike Pence in Cleveland, June 2017. (Source: WOIO)
Vice President Mike Pence left Sunday's Indianapolis Colts versus San Francisco 49ers game Sunday after players took a knee during the National Anthem.

VP Pence issued the following statement: 

I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem.

