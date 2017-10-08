Browns find another way to lose; 17-14 NY Jets

The Cleveland Browns, taking on the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium, made a quarterback change to start the second half and it paid off -- for a little while anyway.

The Browns scored during their first possession of the third quarter, giving them their first lead in a game this season.

Kevin Hogan's 21-yard pass connected with tight end David Njoku give the Browns a 7-3 lead.

"You have just got to be ready to go in. I kind of am staying ready at all times and not letting a surprise happen. When they said that I was going in, I was making sure that I knew what was going on defensively for the Jets and what they are doing, staying up to date with it. Just making sure that I was ready to go in," said Hogan.

The lead didn't last very long though, the Jets scored in the third quarter as well going up 17-7.

With less than two minutes left in the game Browns Duke Johnson scored a touchdown, shaving the lead to just three again.

But that was not enough. The Browns found another way to lose.

Final score, 17-14.

Despite the end result, the Cleveland Browns played much better in the second half giving them hope that they might come out with their first win of the season.

Neither team has scored a touchdown in the first half, but the Jets kicked a last second field goal to take the lead, 3-0.

The one thing the Browns did do well in the first 30 minutes of the game is turn over the ball.

The Browns had two red-zone turnovers today and five this season, the most in NFL. The Browns are the only NFL team that hasn't led this season.

The Browns have 2 red-zone turnovers today and 5 this season (most in NFL).



The Browns are the only NFL team that hasn't led this season. pic.twitter.com/nIHp5cYE3k — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2017

They also had a chance to get on the board with 30 seconds left in the half but Zane Gonzalez missed a short field goal.

"The other one felt like I hit it better. The wind pushed it a little bit left. Two kicks should have been made. It just sucks," explained Gonzalez.

The Browns now are 0-5 and the Jets are 3-2 on the year.

"I feel like we just have to put our head down and just keep working. It is tough being 0-5. I would have never thought before the season that we would be, but it is what it is. We have to take it," said Isiah Crowell.

"We clearly were beating them up all game, they just made more plays than we did," said Jabrill Peppers.

"We are all just trying to do our part. We just have to finish and make sure that we dominate every facet of the game if that’s red zone, offense, defense or special teams. I am just trying to do my part," added Myles Garrett.

Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett made his debut on Sunday. so far he had two sacks.

No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett made his NFL debut today, recorded a sack on his first series. pic.twitter.com/5K6Fx0lUEd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 8, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.