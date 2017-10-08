Dove says it's 'sorry' for insensitive Facebook ad

Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.

The pictures show a black woman who turns into a white woman after taking off her shirt. The white woman then lifts up her shirt to reveal another woman.

Dove tweeted: "We deeply regret the offense it caused."

They also posted the following message on Facebook.

Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused. The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future.

The video has since been taken down but the images have been shared nearly 10,000 times, starting with make up artist Naythemua on her Facebook page.

She posted: So I'm scrolling through Facebook and this is the#dove ad that comes up.... ok so what am I looking at....

