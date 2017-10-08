WATCH: Indians create 'This is where we belong' hype video ahead of Game 3

(AP Photo/David Dermer). Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, center, is mobbed by teammates after the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Cleveland.

After Friday's amazing win, the Cleveland Indians used their day off to create a new hype video for what should be an epic clash with the New York Yankees Sunday evening.

Check it out here:

The video features plenty of pitches, big hits, runs, catches and fans from Fridays game -- including Francisco Lindor's grand slam in the sixth.

The Indians can ensure a second straight ALCS appearance by taking Game 3 in New York.

They lead their best-of-five ALDS 2-0 and send right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the mound. New York tries to avoid elimination behind Masahiro Tanaka.

