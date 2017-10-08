Kidnapped 5-year-old found, mom's whereabouts unknown

Cleveland police say a missing 5-year-old is safe.

Damian Perry Jr. was taken Sunday from 901 Ida, by his non-custodial mother, Carmen Taylor, 31.

Mom dropped him off on a street corner a few hours later, then took off.

Taylor's whereabouts are not known at this time.

Police are treating this as a kidnapping.

If you have any information call 216-621-1234 .

