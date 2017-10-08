Still Scoreless: Judge robs Lindor of home run

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the American League wild-card baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in New York.

The Cleveland Indians were almost on the board and it would have been Francisco Lindor who put them there.

It was the top of the 6th inning and Lindor hit one that was all but guaranteed to get him home.

But Aaron Judge said, 'not on my watch!"

He snatched the ball right out of midair, inches from being out of the ballpark.

The smile afterwards says it all. I'm pretty sure he would have patted himself on the back had he not had been wearing a baseball glove.

Judge didn't just rob Lindor when he made that catch. If you were watching closely, you would have noticed infamous MLB ball hawk Zack Hample right behind him, standing in right place again -- just waiting for the homer.

Hample claims to have more than 10,000 MLB game balls. All he does is travel around going to games catching balls, including Alex Rodriguez' 3000th hit.

Take a look:

