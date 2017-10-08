Teen struck by multiple cars, found dead along I-77 in Summit County

The investigation continues into a fatal accident on Interstate 77 in Summit County.

The Summit County sheriff's office says at 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, deputies got reports of a person in the southbound lanes of I-77.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 17-year-old in the roadway near mile marker 121.

It was determined the North Olmsted teen had been a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling south on I-77 and he got out of a moving vehicle and was then hit by multiple other cars on the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The Coventry Fire Department also assisted the sheriff's department at the scene.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.