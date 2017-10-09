Ohio gun groups split with NRA, say don't ban bump stocks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on a gun accessory called bump stocks used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons.

The Dispatch reports the Buckeye Firearms Association and Ohioans for Concealed Carry say a ban would be a threat to American gun rights.

Stephen Paddock equipped rifles with bump stocks that he used to kill 58 people and wound hundreds from a Las Vegas hotel room a week ago.

Buckeye Firearms Executive Director Dean Rieck said in an email to supporters Friday that a ban would create a "slippery slope" that could further some people's goals to "take our guns away."

Concealed Carry said it's opposed to any "knee-jerk bans" on gun accessories "demonized" by the media.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

