Overnight rain causes flooding in Northeast Ohio, impacts morning commute

Consistent rain overnight left some Northeast Ohio residents concerned about flooding.

The water level in Brooklyn's Big Creek increased at a steady rate overnight.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the Big Creek's water level was measured at 10 feet at 5 a.m. Monday morning. The Big Creek's flood level is estimated at approximately 11 feet.

Before Sunday night's rain, the creek's water level has been consistently measures around two feet.

Big Creek is the third largest tributary of the lower Cuyahoga River and is prone to flooding with heavy rainfall. Several local businesses suffered damage from flash floods in April and June of this year.

They heavy rain also impacted several significant roadways around Northeast Ohio for the Monday morning commute.

STANDING WATER: Innerbelt SB between Prospect Avenue & I-77, RIGHT LANE CLOSED. ODOT crews will work to clear the water @cleveland19news — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 9, 2017

CLOSURE: MLK Jr. Drive at East Blvd due to FLOODING. Use E. 105th as alternate @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/HHywiTlntn — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 9, 2017

#CLEtraffic Due to high water, the right lane of I-90 WB b/w Prospect & I-77 is closed. Expect AM delays. Check OHGO for traffic conditions. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 9, 2017

