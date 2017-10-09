Woman dies, firefighter injured after crash with Cleveland fire truck

A woman died after crashing into a Cleveland fire truck (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are investigating a fatal collision between a passenger vehicle and a fire truck on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Police say a 41-year-old woman died when her Nissan crashed into a fire truck around midnight. on St. Clair Avenue near East 103rd Street.

The woman was driving faster than the posted 25 miles per hour speed limit, according to Cleveland police.

For unknown reasons, the driver suddenly crossed the center of the road and accelerated towards the fire truck, colliding head-on with the emergency vehicle.

A Cleveland firefighters was also injured in the crash, but injuries are believed to be minor.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

