Cleveland Indians' Trevor Bauer preps for ALDS Game 4 start on 3 days rest

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is preparing to start Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Monday night.

The Indians won the first two games in the best-of-five series, but lost Game 3 Sunday night in New York.

Bauer, who shutout the Yankees in the first game of the series, has had three days rest since his last start. He struck out eight Yankees in 6 2/3 innings and gave up only two hits last Thursday.

Even though pitchers normally rely on at least five days rest during the regular season, Bauer said he actually prefers the shorter amount of time between appearances.

"If I could draw it up personally, this is how I'd pitch every time. Take my normal two days recovery after my start, and then take my day before routine today," Bauer said during the postgame remarks following Sunday night's loss. "I'm feeling very confident where I'm at."

Both Manager Terry Francona and Bauer are eager and optimistic about Monday's start.

"I think he'll be just fine," says Francona.

"It's always more nerve-racking being in the dugout watching than it is being out there playing," said Bauer.

Before the series, Francona named Bauer as the Game 1 starter over Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber. Initially, Francona said the decision allowed both aces to be available later on in the series if necessary.

"Flexibility was one of the things we talked about early on, and now it's going to get a chance to hopefully really help us," said Francona.

Relief pitcher Andrew Miller was credited with the loss Sunday after giving up the game's only run off a solo home run by Yankee's Greg Bird. Miller has not been as dominant during this postseason compared to the 2016 playoff run, but Francona has not lost confidence in the left-handed pitcher.

"He might pitch forever tomorrow," said Francona.

Game 4 between the Yankees and Indians is Monday night in New York.

