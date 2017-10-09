Chardon memorial park dedicated to 3 students killed in 2012 school shooting

The city of Chardon's Living Memorial Park was dedicated over the weekend to the three students that were killed in the 2012 Chardon High School shooting.

Thank you to everyone that made today so special. The @ChardonMemorial is now open! ?? pic.twitter.com/mNGGfWaV0V — City of Chardon (@CityofChardon) October 7, 2017

The park, which is located at 220 Basquin Drive in Chardon, pays tribute to students Demetrius Hewlin, Russell King, Jr., Danny Parmertor, and the first responders that were dispatched to the shooting.

Chardon Living Memorial Park was developed by members of the Chardon High School community and is meant to be a place of reflection and awareness for the victims. The park includes a walking trail, commemoration plaques, a playground, and an outdoor fitness area.

Organizers raised over $400,000 in contributions and grants for the project.

The three students were killed and three others were injured when gunman T.J. Lane opened fire in the school lunchroom at Chardon High School on Feb. 27, 2012. Lane is serving life in prison.

