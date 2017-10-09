Oberlin celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in place of Columbus Day

For the first time, the city of Oberlin will be celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

In August, the Oberlin City Council unanimously passed a resolution to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Oberlin joins a growing list of cities across the country, including Denver and Phoenix, that have recently renamed Columbus Day as a counter-celebration.

Since 2015, at least 14 communities in the United States have renamed the holiday. The day is meant to promote the culture and history of the Native American people.

An Akron councilman proposed that the city abolishes Columbus Day in August, but city officials voted to keep the original holiday name.

