28-year-old man shot multiple times in Lorain

A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Sunday.

Lorain police responded to 415 W. 20th Street around 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a man down.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Matthew Bell in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave Bell first aid until EMS got there.

Bell was transported to Mercy Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Witnesses tell police Bell was fighting with several other men before he was shot. After the shooting, the suspects fled.

Police did make one arrest at the scene. Michael Adams is charged with obstruction official business, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2105. Tips can be anonymous.

