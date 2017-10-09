Crestwood High School football program reinstated after temporary suspension

After a two-week suspension, the Crestwood High School football program has been reinstated, according to the school district's superintendent.

Crestwood Superintendent David Toth said, effective immediately, the football program has resumed operation.

Toth says the school district's investigation is complete, but school officials have not yet confirmed why the program was suspended in the first place.

Mantua police were also involved in the investigation. The police department passed the findings along to the Portage County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

According to unconfirmed reports, an unknown number of the football team may have been involved in assaulting one or more members of the team's marching band. Toth neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

The Crestwood Red Devils football team canceled two games. The first was against Mogadore on Friday, Sept. 29, and the second was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6.

When the suspension was initially enforced, Toth released a statement regarding the investigation:

"The administration understands all the ramifications of this decision and its effect on the student body. The decisions were made by a team of administrators. It was a very difficult decision. We feel awful about its effect on the other students. But nevertheless the safety of our students has to be a priority. We needed to conduct a thorough review of various situations that were brought to our attention in our football program. This process took an extensive amount of time and had to be conducted meticulously as to not miss any of the facts."

