Man found murdered in Akron vacant lot

Man shot to death in Akron vacant lot. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating after a man is found shot to death in a vacant lot.

The body was discovered around 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Kline Avenue.

Akron police say the victim, whose name is not being released, was shot multiple times.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Akron police.

