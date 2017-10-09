Just Pay Half - Family Fun Deals Available!

Looking for something fun for the family?

MAKE BELIEVE: Super Adventure Package for Two People for the Price of One!

Description

Make Believe Parma is 27,000 square feet of FUN! This family-focused indoor entertainment venue offers arcade games, ropes course, laser tag, a ninja climbing wall, a rock-climbing wall, a Ballocity/soft playground, bumper cars, party rooms, a Cafe and more. This highly interactive social experience is great for families to make wonderful memories together.



"SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" for Two People for the Price of One!!!



The "SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" includes the following four attactions for up to three hours:

Ballocity

Laser Arena

Mini Bowling

Bumper Cars

PLUS a $5 game card for the arcade

Purchase a Super Adventure Package for Two People for only $26.99! (Limited Quantity Available)

2 Hour Shuffleboard Court for ONLY $18!

Ohio’s first shuffleboard clubs have come to the Great Lakes with two locations.

Forest City Shuffleboard in Cleveland and The Erie Social on Marblehead! Both locations offer a one of a kind experience! Cool design, great bar, scrumptious food, fun games, and, oh yeah... Shuffleboard!

Get your 2 Hour Shuffleboard Court Certificate for ONLY $18

Bring your friends, family and colleagues to enjoy great food, drink and shuffleboard! Experience is not necessary, but having fun is!



Forest City Shuffleboard

4506 Lorain Road

Cleveland, Ohio

216-417-5838

forestcityshuffle.com





The Erie Social

5686 East Harbor Road

Marblehead, Ohio 43440

419-960-7894

theeriesocial.com

Click Here to purchase a $50 Shuffleboard Certificate for only $18!

Restrictions

Valid for 2-hours of shuffleboard for up to four people at Forest City Shuffleboard OR The Erie Social

Valid for shuffleboard only; Not valid for the restaurant

Certificate must be redeemed when reserving the court

Reservations are recommended but not required

Certificate must be used in one visit

No cash or credit back on unused amount

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Certificate will expire 1 year(s) from the date of purchase

Purchase Agreement

Your Certificate(s) will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

Cleveland 19 Just Pay Half & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

