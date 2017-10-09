Just Pay Half - Family Fun Deals Available!

Cleveland 19 has some Just Pay Half - Family Fun Deals for you.
MAKE BELIEVE: Super Adventure Package for Two People for the Price of One!
Make Believe Parma is 27,000 square feet of FUN! This family-focused indoor entertainment venue offers arcade games, ropes course, laser tag, a ninja climbing wall, a rock-climbing wall, a Ballocity/soft playground, bumper cars, party rooms, a Cafe and more. This highly interactive social experience is great for families to make wonderful memories together.
"SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" for Two People for the Price of One!!!
The "SUPER ADVENTURE PACKAGE" includes the following four attactions for up to three hours:
Purchase a Super Adventure Package for Two People for only $26.99! (Limited Quantity Available)
2 Hour Shuffleboard Court for ONLY $18!
Ohio’s first shuffleboard clubs have come to the Great Lakes with two locations.
Forest City Shuffleboard in Cleveland and The Erie Social on Marblehead! Both locations offer a one of a kind experience! Cool design, great bar, scrumptious food, fun games, and, oh yeah... Shuffleboard!
Get your 2 Hour Shuffleboard Court Certificate for ONLY $18
Bring your friends, family and colleagues to enjoy great food, drink and shuffleboard! Experience is not necessary, but having fun is!
Forest City Shuffleboard
4506 Lorain Road
Cleveland, Ohio
216-417-5838
forestcityshuffle.com
The Erie Social
5686 East Harbor Road
Marblehead, Ohio 43440
419-960-7894
theeriesocial.com
Click Here to purchase a $50 Shuffleboard Certificate for only $18!
Restrictions
Purchase Agreement
Locations:
4506 Lorain Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102216-417-5838
5686 E. Harbor Rd.
Marblehead, OH 43440419-960-7894
Click Here to Purchase any of the Just Pay Half / Family Fun Deals listed above. Limited Quantity Available!
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.