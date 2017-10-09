Suspected drunken driver crashes into Cleveland police cruiser

An officer suffered a concussion after an apparent drunken driver crashed into her cruiser.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Cleveland police say Michael Williams, 33, was driving his pick-up westbound on Euclid Avenue when he struck the cruiser.

A female police officer was sitting in the cruiser, which was parked facing north across the westbound lanes of Euclid Avenue. The cruiser was blocking traffic from a prior accident.

The impact spun both vehicles counterclockwise. The vehicles then crashed together a second time before stopping.

Williams exited the vehicle and allegedly became combative and resisted arrest.

Two officers suffered minor injuries taking him into custody. Williams was not hurt.

The female officer in the cruiser was treated and released from University Hospitals for the concussion.

