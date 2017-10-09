Cleveland Indians will play Houston Astros in ALCS if they beat New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, center, is mobbed by teammates after the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Cleveland (AP Photo/David Dermer).

The Houston Astros edged out the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Monday in game 4 of the ALDS.

The Astros finished the regular season with a 101-61 record (.623), just a game shy of tying the Indians 102-60 record (.630).

The Indians will play the Yankees at 7:08 p.m. in New York on Monday night.

The game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The Indians lead the 5-game series 2-1.

Trevor Bauer, who shut the Yankees down in game 1, will take the mound.

If the Tribe wins tonight, they will advance to the ALCS and play the Astros.

