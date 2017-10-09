New York Yankees handily defeat Cleveland Indians, tie ALDS series 2-2

Progressive Field erupted with cheers during game 2 after Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Indians' bats started coming to life midway through game 4, but the effort proved to be too little too late as the Tribe fell to the New York Yankees 7-3.

Four unearned runs were scored in the bottom of a soggy, rain-filled second inning, as pitcher Trevor Bauer struggled against the Yankees' high-powered lineup.

The fifth run came in the third inning when third baseman Giovanny Urshela overthrew first baseman Carlos Santana as the bases were loaded.

Although, the Tribe did gain some steam in the top of the fourth when Santana knocked out a two-run homer to cut into the Yankees' lead. Roberto Perez followed suit in the fifth inning with a solo home run.

Unfortunately, the Indians' errors and inconsistent play couldn't keep up with the confident Yankees.

Each team has shown its strengths, both at bat and at the mound during this 5-game series.

Bauer commanded game 1, and helped the Tribe seal a 4-0 victory.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor belted a grand slam in game 2, which set the tone for a legendary 9-8 Indians comeback.

Yankees' first baseman Greg Bird proved to be the hero of game 3 when he hit a booming solo homer off Indians' clutch pitcher Andrew Miller in the seventh inning.

if the Indians are able to defeat the Yankees Wednesday, they will face off against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

