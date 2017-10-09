Mentor native Mitch Trubisky makes NFL debut on Monday Night Football

In the bright lights of Monday Night Football, Mentor High School football head coach Steve Trivisonno knows his former player is ready.



“Little nervous for tonight, but excited. I couldn't be more proud of what he's done and what he's accomplished and how he's represented everyone around the program,” said Trivisonno.



At the Hooley House in Mentor, they are expecting many Trubisky fans to fill the seats and cheer on the hometown star.



“Arguably one of the best athletes we've ever seen. It's a proud day for Mentor Cardinals,” said Mentor resident Nate Spackman.



Trubisky's Mentor neighborhood has become Chicago Bears country. The neighbors are having a watch party, so they can cheer on the kid they know.



“I hope they win, and I hope he does very well,” said neighbor Marshall Gorjup.



Gorjup is even sporting the number ten Trubisky jersey.



As for Trivisonno, he joked he'll be watching the game at home, pacing back and forth and witnessing one of his most promising players shine.



“I'm excited just to see him get out there and show everyone how good he really is and live out his dream. It doesn't get any better than that,” he said.

