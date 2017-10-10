Watch the newest trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film 'The Last Jedi'

The newest trailer for the upcoming Star Wars film was released Monday night.

The upcoming film, titled "The Last Jedi," is the eighth movie in the series connected to the original Star Wars trilogy, which was released in the late 1970s and early 80s.

The film marks the second appearance for Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, is expected to have a larger role in the film compared to his last appearance in "The Force Awakens." Also, despite her tragic death, the filmmakers featured the late Carrie Fisher in her role as Princess Leia.

Carrie Fisher makes an appearance in the new #StarWars #TheLastJedi trailer, and it's going to make you cry! https://t.co/QGctBiwB32 pic.twitter.com/S3xtC6DmoX — Glamour (@glamourmag) October 10, 2017

Star Wars fans had mixed reviews for the 2015 film because it drew some similarities to the original Star Wars film and said it lacked creativity, but social media exploded with reactions to the newest trailer.

*lights cigarette*



*blows out smoke*



That was a good trailer.#TheLastJedi — Charles Clymer???‍?? (@cmclymer) October 10, 2017

THE STAR WARS TRAILER JUST CURED ALL MY ILLNESSES, GAVE ME 20/20 VISION, WATERED ALL MY CROPS, SNATCHED ALL MY WIGS, CLEARED MY SKIN — mar (@phyIavelI) October 10, 2017

Now if you'd excuse me I'm just going to watch the #TheLastJedi trailer on loop until December — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) October 10, 2017

The film is expected to be released on Dec. 15.

