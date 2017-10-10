Tuesday: Schools delayed due to fog - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tuesday: Schools delayed due to fog

A Dense Fog Advisory prompted several districts in Northeast Ohio to delay the school start time on Tuesday morning.

The advisory is scheduled to last until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Skies should clear for a sunny afternoon

The heavy fog could impact the morning commute and reduce visibility as well.

