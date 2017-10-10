Tuesday: Schools delayed due to fog

A Dense Fog Advisory prompted several districts in Northeast Ohio to delay the school start time on Tuesday morning.

The advisory is scheduled to last until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Skies should clear for a sunny afternoon.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* until 10:00 AM. Visibility may change rapidly as you are traveling. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/cReNpFOXY4 — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) October 10, 2017

The heavy fog could impact the morning commute and reduce visibility as well.

Valley View Bridge visibility very low - be careful! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/0WPQQxJ0vF — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) October 10, 2017

