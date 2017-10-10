Man carjacked at gunpoint in Ohio City, but suspect couldn't escape in stick shift

Police are looking for a man who attempted an armed carjacking in Ohio City, but the suspect didn't make it far because he couldn't drive a stick shift.

According to Cleveland police, a man pulled his car into a parking spot in the 2100 block of West 25th Street on Friday. As he started to exit his vehicle, an armed man approached him and pulled a gun out.

The suspect ordered that the man hand over his car keys and cell phone.

Police say the suspect then picked up the keys and tried to drive the car, but there was a problem. The suspect didn't make it far because he didn't know how to drive a manual car.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.

Cleveland police did not release a detailed description of the suspect, but a surveillance camera caught the incident on tape.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.

