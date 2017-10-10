Lakewood man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing wife

The Lakewood man convicted of murdering his wife was sentenced to life in prison at a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Jason White, 38, was sentenced on aggravated murder and felonious assault charges for fatally shooting his 36-year-old wife, Stacy White. She was shot to death in their Lakewood home in February.

White was arrested on Feb. 7 after his father called 911 saying his son text him, telling him to come to the house and pick-up his granddaughter. He found his daughter-in-law dead when he arrived at their home in the 12000 block of Plover Street.

Relatives of both White and his wife were present during Tuesday's sentencing.

"You broke a lot of hearts and you broke a lot of relationships," said the judge. "I truly believe that you thought it was the only option."

White leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter. He will be eligible for parole after 23 years served in prison.

