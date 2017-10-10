Impatient mother who threatened barber with gun sentenced to 6 months in prison

The woman who pulled a gun at a Cleveland barber school because her child's haircut was taking too long was sentenced to six months in prison.

Andrea Smith appeared for sentencing Tuesday morning on charges of attempted carrying a concealed weapon, menacing, and endangering children.

Surveillance video shows Smith pointing a gun at a barber at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue on April 14. Police say she threatened the barbers for taking too long to cut her son's hair.

While she pointed the gun at the victim, she allegedly said, "I got two clips. I'll pop you!"

The victim finished the cut and the suspect left with her children. No one was hurt, but the student barbers say the entire incident was bizarre.

Tuesday in court, she told Judge Brendan Sheehan that the barber pulled a gun out on her first. But after reviewing the footage, the judge found no evidence of it.

"I don't see anyone surrounding that barber chair or anyone doing anything in any threatening manner except you, pulling a gun out of your purse, said Judge Sheehan.

"I'm just very sorry the situation happened. I am. I lost my kids, I lost my house, I lost everything. And I'm sorry the situation happened sir but I wasn't trying to hurt or harm anyone," said Smith.

"I don't want to hear any more excuses, there's simply no responsibility or acceptance here," said Judge Sheehan.

Sheehan sentenced her to 6 months in the Ohio State Reformatory for Women.

After the judge handed down the sentence, Smith was taken away immediately to jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.