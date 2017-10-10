Cleveland Indians revoking season tickets sold on secondary market

Before the MLB post season started the Cleveland Indians front office sent out a warning to season ticket holders who thought they would try to make a profit by selling tickets on the secondary market.

An email was sent by the Indians organization in early October stating if they find out season tickets were sold on the secondary market, season ticket holders could be banned from future sales and the tickets could be revoked.

Curtis Danburg with the Indians front office said some tickets sold on the secondary market for profit were revoked for Games 1, 2 and 5. He declined to say how many.

"For the people who've had tickets revoked there are repercussions for future series and next season," said Danburg. "Our ultimate goal is to get tickets in the hands of Indians fans at face value."

In the email the Tribe informed season ticket holders that if they were going to sell their tickets it should be on their official secondary market partner which is StubHub.

The Tribe warned they would be looking for people selling tickets for profit and selling more than half of their playoff tickets which makes the seller look like a ticket broker.

Last year during the World Series tons of Chicago Cubs fans invaded Progressive Filed, which made fans feel like the Indians lost the true feeling of a home game.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the StubHub mobile app, there were more than 10,600 people looking for tickets to game five of the MLB ALDS on Wednesday night.

Danburg said because there are fewer than 48 hours until the game, where bar codes on tickets can now be shared, it's a little more difficult to see how many of the StubHub tickets being sold are from season ticket holders.

Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos reached out to StubHub to find out ticket sales numbers and where those sales are coming from.

StubHub has confirmed, of the tickets sold as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., 26 percent went to buyers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

Those sales can be tracked through credit cards.

"In do or die match-ups, we do tend to see that buyers are more willing to travel due to the dramatic nature of these games. New York is obviously a large market and there is a lot of interest in this game as it’s the only game 5 we’ve had," according to Cameron Papp, StubHub Communications Manager.

Although StubHub will not tell us how many tickets have been sold already they do say there were 2,977 tickets for sale as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's clear tickets are being sold at much higher than face value.

For example standing-room-only tickets went on sale for $47 originally.

The cheapest SRO ticket currently is going for $80.25 which is a mark-up of 59 percent.

This practice will continue if the Tribe makes it to the ALCS of which a limited number of tickets would go on sale Wednesday morning and you can find that information here.

