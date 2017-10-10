Cleveland Indians uniforms: How does the team decide what to wear?

While it may not be the biggest pre-game decision, the starting pitcher for the Cleveland Indians decides what the team will wear before each game.

The Tribe has four uniform options:

All white with a blue and red Chief Wahoo hat

All grey with a blue Block C hat

Blue jersey, grey pants with blue Chief Wahoo hat

Blue jersey, white pants with a red Block C hat

In Game 4 of the American League Division Series the Indians lost to the New York Yankees in the grey uniforms with a blue Block C hat.

Trevor Bauer was the starting pitcher.

The Cleveland Indians' bats started coming to life midway through Game 4, but the effort proved to be too little too late as the Tribe fell to the New York Yankees 7-3.

In Game 5 of the ALDS pitcher Corey Kluber is starting.

A team spokesperson said Kluber traditionally goes with a blue uniform.

The game starts at 8:08 p.m. Oct. 11 in Cleveland at Progressive Field.

If the Indians defeat the Yankees Wednesday, they will face off against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

