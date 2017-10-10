South Euclid police warn residents about 'near abduction'

Police issued a warning Tuesday to parents in the South Euclid area.

Officers say on Oct. 6 around 6:40 a.m., a man tried to approach a 10-year-old girl waiting for the bus at Felton and Charleston.

The little girl told her mom she saw the man park his red van in the parking lot of Bexley Park and start walking toward her.

She then got nervous and started walking away from her bus stop.

According to the child, the man followed her until he noticed a resident walking his dog and then he returned to his vehicle and left.

Even so, longtime resident Roda Seifert, is concerned about the neighborhood she has lived in for 61 years.

"It's very hard to think about it happening over here. I always do walking early in the morning in this area. So, that really frightens me that something like that could be happening here," she said.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, white man in his 40s.

Officers add the suspect did not touch or talk to the little girl, but they want residents to be aware of what happened.

If you have any information, please contact South Euclid police.

,Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.