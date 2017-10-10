Baby is safe after stolen car is found, police searching for suspects

SUV stolen from Sunoco at East 116th and Union. (Source: WOIO)

Police are searching for a man who stole an SUV with a baby in the back seat from a gas station Tuesday morning.

Mom left the Ford Bronco running with baby inside at the Sunoco at East 116th and Union around 10 a.m.

Soon as she got out, the suspect got in and took off.

Mom ran back out and jumped in the passenger side of a tow truck, who was also at the gas station, and told the driver to follow the suspect.

Less five minutes into the chase, the suspect must have realized the baby was in the car because he got out and took off running.

Mom then got into her car with her baby and left without talking to police or filling out a police report.

The child was not injured.

If you have any information about this incident give police a call.

