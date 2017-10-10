Limited ALCS tickets to go on sale Wednesday for potential Indians vs. Astros game

Cleveland Indians' Yan Gomes, center, is mobbed by teammates after the Indians defeated the New York Yankees 9-8 in 13 innings in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Cleveland (AP Photo/David Dermer).

If the Cleveland Indians advance to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, a very limited number of single game tickets will go on sale Oct. 11 for the Oct. 13 game at Progressive Field.

The tickets will be sold online only at Indians.com beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Here's how the rest of the ALCS would play out:

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 at Progressive Field

Games 3-5: Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 16-18, at Minute Maid Park (Game 5 if necessary)

Games 6-7 (if necessary): Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 at Progressive Field

The Indians have aligned exclusively with StubHub, the secondary ticket market leader and official re-seller of MLB.

For potential 2017 Postseason sellouts, fans who are unable to secure tickets from Indians.com are encouraged to use StubHub for the most secure purchase experience.

“StubHub provides superior and consistent service for our fans, along with the most secure purchasing option on the secondary market,” said Tim Salcer, Indians Vice President of Sales and Service. “This requirement will protect our fans who must purchase on the secondary market.”

Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.