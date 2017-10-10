Environmental group: Lake Erie algal bloom response is 'lackluster'

Two years ago the governors of Ohio and Michigan and the Premier of Ontario made an agreement to actively address the algal bloom problem in Lake Erie and today the environmental group Alliance for the Great Lakes (AGL) gave its progress report which it called "lackluster."

The algal blooms have gotten worse over the past decade and officials seem to know why.

In the spring farmers use fertilizers that contain phosphorus and nitrates.

When heavy rains wash those minerals into Lake Erie algae feeds on it and can grow to dangerous levels effecting the lakes ecosystem and drinking water.

To read what NASA scientist have said about the algal bloom to Cleveland 19 in the past click here.

Two years ago officials from Ohio, Michigan and Ontario agreed to try and reduce the amount of agriculture pollution by 40 percent and they will be meeting Oct. 20 for a Leadership summit in Detroit to discuss progress and next steps.

Ahead of that, AGL held a webinar Wednesday morning to explain to the media they don't feel the regions are doing enough, and explained they want better answers from the summit in two weeks.

According to members of the AGL one of the steps they'd like to see taken is to ban farmers from spreading fertilizers on frozen ground, or if there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation that day.

The frozen ground doesn't allow the fertilizer to soak in where it's needed, and if it's put on during days of rain it runs off into waterways.

During the presentation a progress report was give for Ohio:

The AGL will be in Detroit for the summit on October 20 hoping to get answers on the progress report.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.