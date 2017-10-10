FOW is wanted for aggravated burglary; reward money available

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force's Fugitive of the Week is Randy Cottingham.

He is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority for aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Officials say Cottingham, 25, is considered armed and dangerous.

His last known address is the 2800 block of East 126th Street in Cleveland.

Please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

