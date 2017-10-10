Josh Gordon: 'I want to prove my worth'

Josh Gordon, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver, is currently in rehab in Florida. However, he's ready for a comeback.

Gordon derailed his career when he tested positive multiple times for marijuana and was suspended for several games through the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The former Browns player opened up in a 13-minute documentary for Uninterrupted. He was let out of rehab for three days to share his story. He talked about his extensive drug use and how he got to where he is now.

"I've used alcohol many, many occasions. Xanax many occasions. Cocaine several occasions. Marijuana most my life. I've been enabled most of my life," said Gordon.

The former Baylor University wide receiver said his college coaches helped him pass drug tests.

The NFL star nicknamed "Flash" said he's ready to share his story.

"I think it might be therapeutic for me to talk about it. I'm in the position I'm in now and I'm grateful for it. I'm able to give this message and this opportunity for people to learn from my mistakes," said Gordon.

This is Gordon's 4th stint in rehab. He admitted the first time was a "publicity stunt."

"This is gonna help the media deal with me. It's gonna help the fans deal with me."

Gordon said he's been humbled by the whole experience.

"The only thing I know I have to go off on is my faith, family and my ability with football. Given an opportunity, I believe I can prove my worth."

If league commissioner Roger Goodell were to reverse Gordon's indefinite ban and reinstate him, the Browns could opt to put him on the roster for two more seasons.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.