Man convicted of murdering gas station clerk pleads guilty to killing firefighter

A Cleveland man will be sentenced next month for two murders.

Slatter Howell III pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing Cleveland firefighter Theodore Wright, Jr.

Wright was shot while driving down the street in May 2013. After being shot, Wright lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and struck a utility pole at East 71st and Harvard. He died at the scene.

Last month, a jury deliberated for about five hours before convicting Howell in the April 2014 murder of a Maple Heights gas station clerk.

Howell was robbing the Prime Station on Granger Road when he shot and killed Babul Kumer Saha.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 7.

