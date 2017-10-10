RTA extends hours for Cleveland Indians playoffs

Fans can avoid the high cost of parking and downtown traffic this week by hopping on The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

RTA is celebrating the Indians by selling a special $5 cash, round-trip ticket for this series and extending service on all rail lines.

RTA offers late-night service on the Red, Blue and Green Line that's guaranteed for 60 minutes after each game ends. Additional rail cars will be added, as needed, to accommodate the anticipated sell-out crowds.

Cleveland Cavaliers fans can take advantage of RTA's extra services for Friday's 7:20 p.m. game.

A special $5 cash, round-trip ticket will be available at the following stations:

Brookpark

Puritas

Triskett

Tower City Light Rail platform

Louis Stokes/Windermere

